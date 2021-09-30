Skip to Content
today at 9:30 PM
Published 9:27 PM

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Watsonville is extradited from Mexico

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A man wanted for murder who fled to Mexico has been brought back to the U.S.

Alberto Scalant was booked into the Santa Cruz County jail tonight.

He’s accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death at her Clifford avenue apartment in Watsonville back in July.

The 33-year-old was arrested by Mexican authorities’ days after the murder of Robin Kern. Scalant is facing murder charges for the death of the Watsonville mother.

