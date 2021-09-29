Skip to Content
Police arrest Monterey man for illegal possession of narcotics and firearm

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police arrested a 41-year-old man in a traffic stop at Fremont and Camino Aguajito. According to the police, he didn't have a valid driver's license and was on Post Release Community Supervision for selling drugs.

Part of the terms of his release was to allow officers to search his car. They found a meth pipe, digitial scale, plastic bags, and around 25 grams of methamphetamine along with a loaded handgun.

Police arrested the man for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, having a gun that wasn't his, concealing it in his car, and having it loaded while also possessing drugs and other narcotics-related items for sale. He was booked into Monterey County Jail with $45,000 bail.

