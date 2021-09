News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The City of Watsonville is holding its first mini comic-con event called Nerdville.

The event is being hosted by Friends of Watsonville Parks & Community Services today and attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters.

The event is being held from 10 am to 5 pm.

