Wind turbine passes through Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. (KION) On Friday, the City of Lompoc released footage of the wind turbine being transported across the city.

The turbine is part of the Strauss Energy Wind Project where the city has plans to build a wind farm southwest of Lompoc. They will be transporting more than 200 oversides loads through the city from Monday, August 23 to December.





Photo by Erin Keller, City of Lompoc

The turbine is being transported from West Ocean Avenue to San Miguelito Canyon Rough, through Cypress Avenue and I Street.