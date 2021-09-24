Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:51 PM

Wind turbine passes through Lompoc

Aerial view of the Wind Turbine being transported in City of Lompoc
Chris Floyd, City of Lompoc
Aerial view of the Wind Turbine being transported in City of Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. (KION) On Friday, the City of Lompoc released footage of the wind turbine being transported across the city.

The turbine is part of the Strauss Energy Wind Project where the city has plans to build a wind farm southwest of Lompoc. They will be transporting more than 200 oversides loads through the city from Monday, August 23 to December.

Photo by Erin Keller, City of Lompoc

The turbine is being transported from West Ocean Avenue to San Miguelito Canyon Rough, through Cypress Avenue and I Street.

Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content