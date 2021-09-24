Two inmates convicted for stabbing another inmate in Salinas Valley State Prison

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Two Salinas Valley State Prison inmates were found guilty of murdering another inmate.

After a two-week jury trial, Monterey County District Attorney convicted Brian Pacheco, 40, and Jason Partee, 42, for stabbing another inmate, Manual Gonzalez, to death in September 2017. The DA said the attack happened at the prison's Facility C yard. The officers that testified said they saw Partee and Pacheco stabbing Gonzalez multiple times, including in the neck. According to the testimony, the officers found Gonzalez non-responsive with over 25 stab wounds on his chest, stomach, and gashes on his neck and throat.

The officers also said they found a weapon sheath next to Pacheco, along with a hidden pocket with a concealed weapon on Partee.

Under California's "Three Strike law," each defendant faces an additional sentence of 27 years to life in prison with a maximum of 37 years to life for Pacheco and 45 years to life for Partee.

Pacheco and Partee will be sentenced on January 28.