UCSC students arrive ahead of first-ever “Downtown Day”

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Thousands of UC-Santa Cruz students are slowly pouring into the university on the first real move-in days since the beginning of the pandemic.

Move-in day continues through September 22 and the university expects 6,100 new students for the fall 2021 quarter.

Overall about 18,600 students are attending UCSC this academic year. 9,300 of which will live in campus housing.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will talk with students about their experiences so far on campus in a report coming up tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.