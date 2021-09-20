CSUMB Maestros Project held panel discussion concerning anti-blackness in SUHSD schools

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The CSUMB Maestros Project held a panel discussion with educators and local high school students addressing ways that educators can intervene when racial incidents occur.

The group's mission is to build a diverse, culturally sustaining, and anti-racist teacher workforce that transforms our schools and communities.

KION's Stephanie Aceves has more at 10 and 11 p.m. with how educators are addressing issues of racism in schools like Salinas High.