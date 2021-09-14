Skip to Content
today at 11:27 PM
San Benito County takes additional steps to provide transparency to voters

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) When all polls closed after 8 p.m., the Downtown Hollister voting center is allowing people to visit the location as they process the ballots.

In San Benito County, the majority of voters turned in a mail-in ballot. But like other voting centers, prepare for what they called an "internal audit" where they begin to receive ballots from all over the county.

Tune in at 11 p.m. to see how the County poll workers sort through the votes in KION's Stephanie Aceves full report.

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

