DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION) A swimmer was swept off the rocks at Panther State Beach near Daven Port. Cal Fire CZU reported an ocean rescue at 5 p.m., tweeted there are multiple swimmers searching for the missing person.





Santa Cruz Fire Department, Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard were all on scene.

We'll update this article as more information comes in.