Students return to Aptos High School after deadly stabbing on campus

APTOS, Calif. (KION) -- Students returned to Aptos High School Friday for the first time since tragedy struck on campus.

A 17-year-old just starting his senior year was stabbed and killed at the school on Tuesday. Grief counseling and Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies are on campus to help students adjust.

Sheriff Jim Hart said they are expecting formal charges to be announced for the two suspects on Friday.

