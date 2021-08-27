Salinas Police: One person injured when unknown suspect shoots at vehicle

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say they are looking for a suspect or suspects who may have been involved in an attempted murder on Sonora Way Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 10:40 a.m., and when they arrived, they said they found several shell casings in the area.

During the investigation, an 18-year-old victim of a shooting was reported from a home. Officers said they learned that the person had been in the area near the ShotSpotter activation. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back that police say is non-life-threatening.

Police believe the victim and a passenger were driving on Sonora Way when an unknown person or persons fired 3 to 4 rounds from the vehicle. The passenger was not injured. They reportedly drove home and called the police.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark blue Nissan sedan that they believe sped away from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salinas police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.