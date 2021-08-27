Salinas Police: One person injured when unknown suspect shoots at vehicle
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say they are looking for a suspect or suspects who may have been involved in an attempted murder on Sonora Way Thursday morning.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 10:40 a.m., and when they arrived, they said they found several shell casings in the area.
During the investigation, an 18-year-old victim of a shooting was reported from a home. Officers said they learned that the person had been in the area near the ShotSpotter activation. The victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back that police say is non-life-threatening.
Police believe the victim and a passenger were driving on Sonora Way when an unknown person or persons fired 3 to 4 rounds from the vehicle. The passenger was not injured. They reportedly drove home and called the police.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a dark blue Nissan sedan that they believe sped away from the area.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Salinas police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.
Comments
1 Comment
It is beyond words, pathetic, un-American, beyond imagination, disgusting…that this sort of headline appears almost daily from Salinas. And that the leadership and mindset of people have become so accustomed to these outrages that it is accepted as normal and no big deal. And it cannot even be discussed because to do so would be perceived as xenophobic, hard hearted to young people and not giving people their ‘human rights and respect’. Salinas’ answer is ShotSpotters, cutting police budgets and coddling the gangsters. My heart grieves for the wonderful people who make Salinas their home, a once quiet pastoral community that was fun for everyone to visit and to live in. Drive the wrong car in the wrong part of town, wear a wrong color, say the wrong thing, and you might as well play Russian Roulette. Salinas is now unrecognizable. But not beyond saving. And for God’s sake, everyone stop lying about crime statistics. There is no difference between murder and attempted murder. Don’t sugar coat the real statistics because the gangsters have no place to practice their shooting skills (yes, Frankie, sarcasm..and because it is hard to hit a moving target.