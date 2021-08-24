Skunk rescued from trap thrown off side of Laureles Grade

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) SPCA Monterey County said a skunk is recovering in its care after it was found in a trap thrown off the side of Laureles Grade.

Tourists found it when they stopped at a turnout near Southview Lane on Saturday, according to the SPCA.

“We stopped for the view and noticed how much garbage was thrown down the hill,” they said. “Then we realized that something was alive down there."

A wildlife rescue responded to the area to rescue the young skunk. Staff members believe the skunk was trapped at another location, driven to the pullout and thrown off the side.

“The skunk had definitely been there for more than a few days,” says Cory Utter, SPCA Wildlife Rehabilitation Technician. “She had been there so long that she had abrasions on her face from trying to free herself that had already started to heal. She would have died from dehydration soon if it wasn’t for the tourists who had stopped for a break, noticed her, and called us.”

The skunk, which is believed to be about three or four months old, was found dehydrated and with facial injuries from trying to escape the trap. Staff members said she is eating and drinking well now, and they hope she will make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about who may have left the skunk is asked to call the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Monterey office at 831-649-2870 or CalTip at 1-888-334-CalTip.

The SPCA said that in California, all traps need to be registered with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and mammals can only be trapped if they damage property. They said it is illegal to move animals after they have been trapped or abandon traps.

Anyone concerned about wildlife on their property can call the SPCA Wildlife Center at 831-264-5427.