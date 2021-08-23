Salinas man pleas no contest to attempted murder of a police officer

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Daniel Macias Victoria pled no contest to the attempted murder of a police officer and assault with a semiautomatic firearm for a different incident that occurred days earlier.

On December 8, 2019, Victoria shot a victim near Market Way and California Street in Salinas after a dispute. He missed the first time, but his second shot struck the victim's bicep. Victoria fled the scene and the victim was treated at the hospital.

Three days later, a Salinas police officer pulled Victoria for a traffic violation after pursing him through the city all the way to Alisal Road in unincorporated Monterey County. Another officer took the lead in the pursuit until Victoria started shooting from his window outside Gonzales until Victoria's truck and the police's patrol vehicle got stuck in the mud. In a standoff, police surrounded Victoria's truck from 100 yards away. Victoria then started shooting in the officer's direction but missed. Officers fired back and eventually arrested Victoria.