Man injured in shooting on Chamise Drive in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Antigua Avenue and La Cuesta Court at about 4:18 a.m., and when they arrived, they said they found shell casings and a parked black sedan that had been hit by gunfire on Chamise Drive.

While they were searching the area, officers said they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the upper thigh. He was taken to Natividad for treatment.

Police said they do not currently have any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Salinas police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.