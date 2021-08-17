Governor Newsom and EPA officials visit beloved Big Basin Redwoods State Park

News

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) Last year's fires devastated the Santa Cruz Mountains, including the Big Basin Redwoods State Park.

Governor Gavin Newsom and U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan paid a visit to Big Basin on the anniversary of the fires to discuss ways the state and federal government are working together on wildfire recovery.

"Soon after the fire, it looked like all the redwoods had died because they had no green on them. Here we are, a year later, 9 out of 10 redwoods are alive, maybe even more than that," said Chris Spohrer, District Superintendent of California State Parks.

