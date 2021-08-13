Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 seeks more members to avoid closure

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 in Watsonville is facing potential closure after members failed to attend an important meeting.

Members were expected to gather for a special meeting on August 4th to elect new board members.

All active members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1716 received a 90 days suspension letter on July 19th notifying them of the special meeting.

Longtime member Paul Szemencia said only eight out of 116 active members showed up for the meeting.

