Two men arrested on multiple charges during stolen property, vehicle theft investigation in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested on multiple charges after an investigation to a report of a burglary and vehicle theft on the Monterey peninsula, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

When the Sheriff's Office received the report Tuesday afternoon, they said they started trying to find a 34-year-old man believed to have stolen property and a stolen motorcycle. He also had a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives found the man in the 400 block of Reindollar Avenue in Marina, and K-9 Olive helped them find an illegal "ghost" gun. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on several burglary, weapons, drug, vehicle theft and stolen property-related charges.

The investigation continued Wednesday when detectives said they found a stolen motorcycle at a business in the 3300 block of Paul Davis Drive. They identified a 33-year-old male suspect, and the Sheriff's Office said they found several "illegally possessed" guns.

The man was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on several weapons, drug, vehicle theft and stolen property-related charges.