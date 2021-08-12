Kinship Center to benefit from car drawing at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

News

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION) The winner of a drawing at this year's Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach will get a 2022 INFINIT QX50 LUXE AWD, but the Kinship Center in Salinas will also benefit from the drawing.

The Kinship Center said tickets for the drawing cost $100, and 100% of ticket sales will go to the center. Anyone may enter the drawing, and attendance at the event is not required to win.

“Donated dollars are imperative to our ability to give children in foster care a new beginning so they can grow to healthy adulthood. The partnership we share with Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance literally saves children’s lives,” said Dawn Henson, the Kinship Center Executive Director.

The drawing for the car will be held on Sunday, so those interested should get tickets before then. Jay Leno will host the event that starts at 3:30 p.m. and draw the winner.

Every year, car manufacturers donate luxury vehicles to be given away at the Concours d'Elegance to raise money for local charities. Henson said this is the 21st year that the Kinship Center has partnered with the Concours d'Elegance.

To buy a ticket for the drawing, you can visit the Kinship Center's drawing website here, call 831-455-4713 or email cencodevelopment@senecacenter.org.