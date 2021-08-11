Man arrested on multiple charges after incident at Marina home

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/12/2021 10 a.m. Marina police say a man has been arrested on multiple charges after an incident on Bandholtz Court Wednesday.

Officers first responded to the area at about noon for a report of a man unlawfully entering a home who may still be inside. When they got there, they said they learned that the man had unlawfully entered the home of his ex-spouse, a violation of a criminal protective order. He also allegedly made threats that led to concern for public safety.

Police surrounded the home and told the man to come out, but they said he refused, so the Monterey Peninsula Regional Special Response Unit and the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad were called out to help.

The SWAt team served a search warrant at the home and arrested the suspect. The bomb squad also looked at a suspicious device, but they found that it was harmless.

The suspect was arrested on charges that include resisting arrest, vandalism, terrorist threats, violation of a court order and violation of probation.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Marina Police Department's Investigation Bureau at 831-884-1290. To remain anonymous, call 831-884-1286.

UPDATE 8/11/21 7:24 P.M. On Wednesday afternoon, Marina PD responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Bandholtz Ct. in Marina.

One subject barricaded themselves in the home and threatened the public's safety with a "suspicious device". Out of an abundance of caution, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the regional swat team were called to the scene. The device was deemed to be harmless.

One adult male was arrested and there were no injuries or deaths.

PREVIOUS STORY: The bomb squad is responding to an unknown incident in Marina Wednesday evening, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

The incident is on Bandholtz Court, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Reservation Road and Imjin Parkway.