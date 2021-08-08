Suspect arrested in connection to Watsonville double stabbing that killed 15-year-old

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/9/2021 1 p.m. Watsonville police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old.

Police said the suspect was arrested near the scene of the stabbing Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the department said the suspect is a male teen, but could not provide any more details.

A 15-year-old was killed and a second person was injured in the stabbing off Marin Street Saturday night.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝟭𝟮:𝟱𝟬 𝗣𝗠: A suspect involved in Saturday night’s double stabbing was taken into custody at the scene of the crime this afternoon. — Watsonville Police (@WatsonvillePD) August 9, 2021

UPDATE 08/09/21 9:30 a.m. According to the Watsonville Police Department, the victim of the stabbing was a fifteen-year-old boy. A second individual was also stabbed but is expected to be okay.

The stabbing happened off Marin Street Saturday.

Police say they're still investigating and did not indicate if a suspect had been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gustavo Zamora at 831-768-3355.

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one person was killed in a stabbing on Marin Street in Watsonville on Saturday.

Police say the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Investigators were combing through the scene into the night.

Police are asking that residents stay away from the area as they collect evidence. They are not sure if this incident is gang-related, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the stabbing, you can call the police tip line at 831-471-1151.

This is a developing story.