Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:39 AM

Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history

Dixie Fire tears through town of Greenville, California, Photo Date: Aug 5, 2021
CBS Los Angeles
Dixie Fire tears through town of Greenville, California, Photo Date: Aug 5, 2021

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) A wildfire raging in Northern California exploded in size overnight, becoming the third-largest wildfire in state history amid high temperatures and strong winds.

The Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the United States. The Dixie Fire is 35% contained and is expected to grow.

The three-week-old Dixie Fire is one of 100 large fires burning in 14 states. Most are in the West, where historic drought has left lands parched and ripe for ignition.

California News / Top Stories

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content