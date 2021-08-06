City of Seaside to host ‘Oaxaca by the Sea’ event Sunday

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The City of Seaside says it will be hosting a traditional Oaxacan celebration called "Oaxaca by the Sea" this coming Sunday.

This is the first time the City has held the event, and it is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Laguna Grande Park.

The event is free, and it is expected to include live entertainment, food for sale, craft vendors and a free COVID-19 vaccination booth. Because parking is limited at the site, the City recommends using alternate forms of transportation.

Face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer use are also recommended.