More than 5,200 PG&E customers without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric reports that more than 5,200 customers are without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The outages are affecting the areas around Ben Lomond, Brookdale, Scotts Valley and the Highway 17 corridor.

PG&E reports that some of the outages started at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the rest started at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The estimated restoration time is currently set at 9 p.m. The cause of the outages is still under investigation.

There are also power outages in the Soledad area, and police say the outages there are due to at least 7 blown transformers.