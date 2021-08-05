More than 5,200 PG&E customers without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric reports that more than 5,200 customers are without power in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The outages are affecting the areas around Ben Lomond, Brookdale, Scotts Valley and the Highway 17 corridor.
PG&E reports that some of the outages started at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the rest started at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
The estimated restoration time is currently set at 9 p.m. The cause of the outages is still under investigation.
There are also power outages in the Soledad area, and police say the outages there are due to at least 7 blown transformers.
Comments
1 Comment
@Avery and all:
Someone must be insane. Or living in mental Lala Land. We are told to conserve power. Turn off A/C. Do not run dishwashers at times. YET, our President is saying 50% of cars sold just 9 years from now, have to be electric. That is beyond impossible in California. We do not have enough power for current usage. A typical Tesla requires 75 to 100 Kilowatts for a full charge! That is enough to run a room Air Conditioner, with the compressor going full time, for about 50 to 75 hours nonstop! And the Tesla charger draws that quickly, not over days. A few thousand people in MoCo charge at one time, the grid shuts down. Someone needs to start speaking logical truth.