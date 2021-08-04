Salinas police arrest man accused of leading officers on chase while driving stolen vehicle

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said officers arrested a driver after he allegedly led them on a chase while he was driving a stolen vehicle.

At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was heading north on Highway 101 near Kern Street when he saw a 2020 Ford Escape that had been reported stolen in front of him.

Police said the officer tried to stop the vehicle as it pulled into a motel parking lot on Kern Street, but instead of stopping, the driver led officers on a chase out of the parking lot, onto Kern Street and onto Alisal Street.

When the driver reached the 1400 block of Alisal Street, police said he was not able to make it through the roundabout due to his speed and hit a light pole. The pole was sheared off at the base along with the driver's side front wheel and suspension.

The suspect kept driving for about 400 feet before running away from the car, according to investigators. At that point, police said he kicked in the side door of a home on E. Alisal Street, ran through the home and jumped over a fence onto Paloma Avenue. Police said officers found him hiding in a shed.

The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, evading, hit and run and resisting arrest. Investigators said he was out on bail at the time for a robbery charge.