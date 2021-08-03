Skip to Content
Published 10:55 AM

Central Coast schools prepare to welcome students back

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Schools across the Central Coast are getting ready to welcome their students back for the new school year.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District and other districts are beginning in-person instruction on Wednesday, and MPUSD says they are prepared and have classrooms ready.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more details about how schools are preparing and working to provide a safe learning environment tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

