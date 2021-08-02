Four people cited for allegedly providing alcohol to minors in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department and Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a minor decoy operation Sunday, and they said people at four businesses provided alcohol to the minors.

During the operations, a minor goes into a licensed business and requests alcohol under the supervision of an officer.

On Sunday, the operation was conducted at nine businesses, and five of them did not provide alcohol to the minors. A person was cited at each of these locations for allegedly providing alcohol to minors:

Casa Del Pollo

El Kora

San Miguel Market

La Mexicana Market

Each of the people cited faces a fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. The business where the alcohol was sold may also face a fine, license suspension or permanent revocation of the license.