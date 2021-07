News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) reports that 5,261 customers are without power in southern Monterey County.

The outage extends from the Gonzales area and south to the Greenfield area.

The utility reports that the outage started at about 6:28 a.m., and power is expected to be restored at about 1 ap.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.