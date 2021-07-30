Governor’s office asks CSU campuses, including CSUMB, to conserve energy Friday

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) California State University, Monterey Bay, said in a social media post that the Governor's Office has requested all CSU schools to implement power reduction protocols.

They have been asked to conserve energy between 3 and 9 p.m. "due to forecasted extreme heat over the next few days + a higher than usual electricity demand throughout the state."

❗️All CSU campuses are asked to conserve energy today from 3 to 9 p.m.❗️@CAgovernor has requested for CSU to implement power reduction protocols due to the forecasted extreme heat over the next few days + a higher than usual electricity demand throughout the state. — Cal State Monterey Bay (@CSUMB) July 30, 2021

California ISO, the agency that issues Flex Alerts calling for Californians to conserve power if there is an expected strain on the power grid, has not issued an alert for Friday.

On Thursday, California ISO wrote, "Grid conditions have improved with some generation capacity returning to service, and additional energy imports have been secured. As of now, we are not projecting any energy shortages or further emergency levels."

To see the weather forecast for your area, visit KION's website here.