Senator to give more than $1 billion to venues closed during pandemic, including many on Central Coast
WASHINGTON (KION) U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) announced that nearly 1,400 California venues will get more than $1 billion in aid.
The aid is part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which Congress created in the Economic Aid Act that passed in December 2020.
The program offers grants of up to $10 million to live venue operators, promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, independent movie theaters and talent representatives that can show a revenue loss of at least 25% due to the pandemic.
“Many of the world’s best musicians, actors, and performers got their start in small California venues,” Padilla said. “The small venues—from theaters, to clubs, to stages—that are embedded deep in the cultural history of our local communities deserve our support. I was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan, which provides much-needed aid to the small businesses operating local venues. We can’t have a recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic that ignores our cultural institutions. That’s why I joined a bipartisan group of senators in urging the Small Business Administration to get these grants to venue operators more quickly. I thank SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman for listening to our concerns and working to expedite the award process. I will continue to work with the Biden administration and my Senate colleagues to deliver critical aid and support an equitable recovery from this pandemic."
Below are the Central Coast venues included in a list released by Padilla's office:
- Carmel Bach Festival- $164,429
- Maria Matias Music- $132,433
- Monterey Cowboy Festival- $12,299
- Pacific Repertory Theatre- $202,888
- Sunset Cultural Center- $686,794
- Monterey County Symphony Association- $102,875
- Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival- $235,458
- Guerra Cellars- $111,148
- Platinum Theatres- $752,934
- Premiere Cinemas- $1,727,824
- Five Currents- $1,462,664
- Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation- $10,000,000
- Monterey Jazz Festival- $1,099,222
- PG Dance- $203,100
- Ariel Theatrical- $49,685
- Entertainment Lane- $249,665
- Hartnell College Foundation- $59,467
- Maya Salinas Operating Company- $2,770,890
- Santa Cruz County Symphony Association- $189,849
- Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music- $60,262
- City of Santa Cruz- $197,082
- Fox Dreams Presents- $376,871
- Happily Ever Laughter- $368,083
- Jewel Theatre Company- $237,262
- Kuumbwa Jazz Society- $344,866
- Pulse Productions- $177,348
- Santa Cruz Art League- $98,247
- Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre- $40,491
- Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees- $68,303
- Shakespeare Play On- $257,243
- Snazzy Productions- $65,591
- Terese A. Thompson Steinmann dba West Creative Performing Arts- $147,935
- Usually Hip Inc dba The Catalyst Nightclub- $1,792,327
- Green Valley Cinemas- $1,353,387
More than 10,000 venues nationwide will receive funding, and more than two-thirds of the awards are going to venues with fewer than 10 employees, according to Padilla.
Comments
1 Comment
Hopefully the $10MM that went to the aquarium kept employees paid and fish fed.
Not a whole lot of actors and musicians there 🙂
Do fish fit into the category of “live venue operators, promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, independent movie theaters and talent representatives”?
LOL 🙂