Senator to give more than $1 billion to venues closed during pandemic, including many on Central Coast

News

WASHINGTON (KION) U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA) announced that nearly 1,400 California venues will get more than $1 billion in aid.

The aid is part of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which Congress created in the Economic Aid Act that passed in December 2020.

The program offers grants of up to $10 million to live venue operators, promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, independent movie theaters and talent representatives that can show a revenue loss of at least 25% due to the pandemic.

“Many of the world’s best musicians, actors, and performers got their start in small California venues,” Padilla said. “The small venues—from theaters, to clubs, to stages—that are embedded deep in the cultural history of our local communities deserve our support. I was proud to vote for the American Rescue Plan, which provides much-needed aid to the small businesses operating local venues. We can’t have a recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic that ignores our cultural institutions. That’s why I joined a bipartisan group of senators in urging the Small Business Administration to get these grants to venue operators more quickly. I thank SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman for listening to our concerns and working to expedite the award process. I will continue to work with the Biden administration and my Senate colleagues to deliver critical aid and support an equitable recovery from this pandemic."

Below are the Central Coast venues included in a list released by Padilla's office:

Carmel Bach Festival- $164,429

Maria Matias Music- $132,433

Monterey Cowboy Festival- $12,299

Pacific Repertory Theatre- $202,888

Sunset Cultural Center- $686,794

Monterey County Symphony Association- $102,875

Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival- $235,458

Guerra Cellars- $111,148

Platinum Theatres- $752,934

Premiere Cinemas- $1,727,824

Five Currents- $1,462,664

Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation- $10,000,000

Monterey Jazz Festival- $1,099,222

PG Dance- $203,100

Ariel Theatrical- $49,685

Entertainment Lane- $249,665

Hartnell College Foundation- $59,467

Maya Salinas Operating Company- $2,770,890

Santa Cruz County Symphony Association- $189,849

Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music- $60,262

City of Santa Cruz- $197,082

Fox Dreams Presents- $376,871

Happily Ever Laughter- $368,083

Jewel Theatre Company- $237,262

Kuumbwa Jazz Society- $344,866

Pulse Productions- $177,348

Santa Cruz Art League- $98,247

Santa Cruz County Actors' Theatre- $40,491

Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building Board of Trustees- $68,303

Shakespeare Play On- $257,243

Snazzy Productions- $65,591

Terese A. Thompson Steinmann dba West Creative Performing Arts- $147,935

Usually Hip Inc dba The Catalyst Nightclub- $1,792,327

Green Valley Cinemas- $1,353,387

More than 10,000 venues nationwide will receive funding, and more than two-thirds of the awards are going to venues with fewer than 10 employees, according to Padilla.