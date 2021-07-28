Sheriff’s Office: Two men with ‘ghost glock’ found in stolen vehicle

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested two men during a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Wednesday evening, detectives with the Multi-Agency Detail for Combating Auto Theft (MADCAT) were following up on a stolen vehicle investigation out of Prunedale, and they said they stopped a stolen Ford Explorer in the Pajaro area with the help of Watsonville police.

Two men were in the vehicle, and the Sheriff's Office said they are known gang members.

Inside the vehicle, detectives said they found a loaded "ghost glock" with an extended magazine and meth.

The driver of the vehicle had recently been arrested after he was found in a stolen vehicle, according to investigators. He was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on violation of Post Release Community Supervision, weapon and drug related charges.

The passenger was also arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on probation violation, weapon and drug related charges.

MADCAT is made up of investigators from the Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Salinas Police and Monterey County District Attorney's Office. This year, MADCAT said it has found more than 250 stolen vehicles valued at more than $3 million.