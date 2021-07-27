Cal State system mandates vaccines for students and staff

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) This fall, California State University, one of the largest public systems in the nation, is requiring all students, staff, and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees, and visitors to our campuses this fall," said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro.

