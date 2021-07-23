United Way Monterey County hosts 11th annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to help local students in need

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Students are getting ready to go back to school and United Way Monterey County is partnering up with the Monterey County Office of Education to make sure they are equipped with all the basic necessities to succeed.

The 11th Annual "Stuff the Bus" event kicked off on July 19, 2021, and will continue through July 24, 2021. Volunteers help assemble backpacks filled with school supplies to help local students in need ahead of the school year.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $848.90 on school items, which is $59 more than last year.

