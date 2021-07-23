One person arrested, another cited during Salinas minor decoy operation

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Salinas police conducted a minor decoy operation in the city on Thursday. They said one person was arrested and another was cited.

During the operation, minors supervised by agents tried to buy alcohol from ten retail licensees in Salinas.

One person at the Hacienda Mexican Grill on Davis Road was arrested for serving alcohol to a minor and probation violation, and another person was cited for selling alcohol to minors at Taqueria El Chavinda on Williams Road.

Those who sold to the minor face a minimum fine of $250 and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. ABC will also take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business, which could include a fine, a license suspension or permanent revocation of the license.

Police said people under the age of 21 have a higher rate of drunk driving deaths than adults aged 21 or older, so ABC conducts compliance checks around the state to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors.