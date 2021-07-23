Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:20 PM

Body found in vehicle outside Salinas Walgreens Friday

Victor Guzman | KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police responded to a report of a body found in a vehicle outside the Walgreens in the Harden Ranch Plaza Friday afternoon.

The Watch Commander for Salinas police tells KION that it appears it was an overdose-related death. They are not sure how long the body was there, but it was "badly decomposed" when they found it.

Police said they were notified by an employee at a nearby business who noticed a smell.

Local News / Monterey County / Salinas / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content