Body found in vehicle outside Salinas Walgreens Friday
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police responded to a report of a body found in a vehicle outside the Walgreens in the Harden Ranch Plaza Friday afternoon.
The Watch Commander for Salinas police tells KION that it appears it was an overdose-related death. They are not sure how long the body was there, but it was "badly decomposed" when they found it.
Police said they were notified by an employee at a nearby business who noticed a smell.
