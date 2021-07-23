Body found in vehicle outside Salinas Walgreens Friday

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police responded to a report of a body found in a vehicle outside the Walgreens in the Harden Ranch Plaza Friday afternoon.

The Watch Commander for Salinas police tells KION that it appears it was an overdose-related death. They are not sure how long the body was there, but it was "badly decomposed" when they found it.

Police said they were notified by an employee at a nearby business who noticed a smell.