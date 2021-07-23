Animal cruelty investigation opened after report of kittens dropped from moving vehicle in Hollister

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police said an animal cruelty investigation is underway after a report of kittens being dropped from a moving vehicle.

Officers responded to the area around Highway 25 and Union Road after someone said they saw a driver in a white Ford Explorer drop three kittens onto the shoulder of the road while the vehicle was still moving.

After getting statements and gathering information, police referred the case to Animal Control at Hollister Police Animal Care and Services.

After Animal Control officers investigated the case, they forwarded it to the San Benito County District Attorney's Office for review.

Investigators said they will not provide more details at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control at 831-636-4320.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services is reminding everyone that malicious and intentional killing of an animal can be charged as a felony, and anyone convicted of felony animal abuse could face up to three years in prison.

If you can no longer care for an animal, you can surrender them to the Hollister Animal Shelter located at 1331 South Street. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.