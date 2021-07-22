Skip to Content
Tuition hike on table for University of California schools

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Student advocates are urging University of California regents to reject a proposed multi-year tuition increase proposed by UC officials.

University officials say they need tuition increases to provide a quality education. Student groups oppose the increases as an unfair burden on low-income families. But UC officials say tuition increases will generate more financial aid for all but the wealthiest families.

If approved Thursday, new in-state undergraduates enrolling in fall 2022 would pay $534 more, bringing base tuition and fees to just over $13,000 a year. They would pay the same amount for up to six years, which officials say provides stability.

