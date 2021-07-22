Man arrested south of Salinas after allegedly breaking into vehicle windows, crashing into patrol vehicle

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into a patrol vehicle Thursday morning.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Corral de Tierra. A witness said they heard someone break the window of a parked vehicle and was able to give a description of the suspect.

Deputies said they found the suspect in a vehicle leaving the area and tried to stop him, but he reportedly did not stop and led deputies on a chase.

The Sheriff's Office said the suspect drove recklessly on Highway 68 and San Benancio Road and made multiple U-turns. Eventually, the Sheriff's Office said the suspect accelerated into the side of a patrol vehicle, hitting it and another vehicle on the road.

No major injuries were reported. The suspect, who was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle, was arrested. He is booked into the Monterey County Jail on burglary, vehicle theft, evading and assault with a deadly weapon charges.