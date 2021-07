News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Juan Road has been shut down near Murphy Road due to a deadly crash involving a big rig.

The crash happened at around 4:50 p.m., and the CHP said it involved the big rig and a small sedan. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed that at least one person has died.

Officers are diverting westbound traffic onto Murphy Road and eastbound traffic onto San Miguel Canyon Road.

This is a developing story.