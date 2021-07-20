Hospitals prepare for possibility of influx of COVID-19 patients

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Hospitals nationwide are considering the possibility of an influx of COVID-19 cases as the delta variant appears to spread. Potential hospitalizations are expected to consist only of unvaccinated individuals, according to Doctor David Ghilarducci of Santa Cruz County.

While hospitals were overwhelmed with critical cases of the virus during the winter of last year, Dr. Ghilarducci says facilities are more prepared this year and are not expecting as large of an influx. However, the coming flu season may pose an entirely separate concern for hospitals, healthcare providers and residents.

Tune in to KION tonight at 5 and 6pm for Courtney Aitken's full report on what experts are anticipating to see with regards to COVID-19, the delta variant, and hospitalizations in the coming months.