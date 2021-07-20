DA’s Office investigates Salinas police shooting that resulted in death of 19-year-old

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating a 911 call that resulted in a police shooting killing a 19-year-old Salinas resident.

Officers responded to a call from a concerned neighbor who said Martinez was drunk and had pointed what he believed could have been a BB gun.

Salinas resident killed in police shooting on Smith Street

The 19-year-old was identified as Gerardo Martinez, from Oaxaca, Mexico, and spoke Zapotec.

