Man killed in shooting on Fremont Street in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police are investigating a shooting that led to a man's death on Fremont Street.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday and found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. First responders tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident and said they will not release any more details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 831-758-7321. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.