Police respond to rollover crash on N. Main Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said officers responded to a rollover crash around N. Main Street and Iris Drive Friday evening.

Police said the crash happened at around 4:55 p.m. When officers got to the scene of the crash, they said several people told them that the car that caused the crash left the scene. They were able to find a suspect and take that person into custody.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted, but the extent of that person's injuries is unknown.