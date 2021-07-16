PG&E reports outage affecting more than 3,000 Salinas customers

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/16/2021 5:45 p.m. PG&E reports that the number of customers experiencing a power outage in Salinas is down to 129 from 3,386.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pacific Gas and Electric reports that 3,386 customers are without power in Salinas Friday evening.

PG&E reports that the outage started at around 5:16 p.m., and power is expected to be restored at around 8:15 p.m.

The utility said the cause of the outage is unknown and a crew is on its way to the area.

When asked about the outage, Salinas police referred to two homes that caught fire in the Via Maria area, but deferred to Salinas Fire.