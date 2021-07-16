Chance of thunderstorms leads to fire concerns for higher elevations
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Meteorologists across the area are forecasting the likelihood of dry thunderstorms late this weekend.
While this should not be a concern for coastal areas that have been receiving considerable cloud cover and even a bit of moisture due to the marine layer, higher elevations may not be as lucky.
