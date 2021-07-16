Bay Area counties, city issue updated guidance recommending masks indoors

News

SAN FRANCISCO (KION) Several Bay Area health officials issued a joint statement Friday recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors as the number of COVID-19 cases rises.

They said recommending them for everyone ensure that all unvaccinated people are wearing masks in those areas. The CBS affiliate in the Bay Area said the recommendation is still voluntary right now.

Bay Area health officials just issued a joint statement that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks indoors again amid rising Covid case loads due to delta variant. This is to ensure easy verification that all unvaccinated people are masked in those areas. — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) July 16, 2021

According to KCBS Radio, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Sonoma and San Mateo Counties along with the City of Berkeley issued the statement in response to the spread of the delta variant.

On Thursday, officials in Los Angeles issued a mask mandate requiring mask use indoors regardless of vaccination status, according to KCBS Radio.

“The Delta variant is spreading quickly, and everyone should take action to protect themselves and others against this potentially deadly virus,” Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss added.

KION is checking in with Central Coast health officials to see if recommendations may change locally. A spokesperson for Monterey County said they are not issuing updated guidance, but the possibility is still on the table in case the number of cases goes up further. She said the county has seen an uptick in cases following the 4th of July. We are still waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties.