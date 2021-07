News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police are asking for help as they try to find the suspect in a bicycle theft.

The suspect is accused of stealing a gray and orange Cannondale Monterra 2-E mountain bike from the 1000 block of N. Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Anthony Avila at anthony.avila@ci.salinas.ca.us or 831-296-9902.