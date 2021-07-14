Driver arrested for allegedly leading Salinas police on chase, having ghost gun in vehicle

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly led officers on a chase and was found with concealed loaded guns, including a ghost gun.

At around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of suspicious vehicles around E. Alvin Drive and Kip Drive. When they got to the area, officers said a silver Honda left the scene and ran a stop sign at Christensen Avenue.

Officers said they tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led them on a chase. He reportedly went to the Laurel Dr. extension and made a loop around the east side before returning to the Laurel Dr. extension and heading north.

Police tried to do a PIT maneuver at N. Main and Iris Dr., but it was not successful. They did another one at N. Main and Bernal that was successful.

Officers said the driver still would not surrender, so they used K-9 Bolt to get him.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they founded two loaded guns a Glock-style ghost gun and a Beretta.

The suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several gun charges related to being a felon and a gang member in possession of loaded and concealed guns and ammunition, felony evading and hit and run.