Prunedale man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) Severiano Negrete, Jr., 25, was sentenced to 9 years in state prison for assault causing great bodily injury and attempting to dissuade a victim from pursuing charges.

Monterey County Sheriff arrested Negrete on April 1, 2020 for assaulting his 64-year-old father. Negrete punched his father multiple times causing a nasal fracture and another serious injury. From jail, Negrete was caught calling multiple times a third party asking them to persuade his father to drop the charges before his trial. The phone recording was discovered during an investigation into the original offenses.

Judge Farael Vazquez sentenced Negrete to the maximum prison term available for those charges.