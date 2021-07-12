Skip to Content
Watsonville native San Jose State student drafted into MLB

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A San Jose State University junior and Watsonville native has been drafted into the MLB in the fourth round.

The player, Ruben Ibarra, graduated from St. Francis High School in Watsonville back in 2017. According to San Jose State, he earned all-league for baseball, football and basketball while there and earned the MVP award for baseball. The university said he also holds the record for most home runs in St. Francis' history.

Ibarra was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds and was the 119th pick. While at San Jose State, he received All-Mountain West recognition at the end of the 2021 season. He is also ranked among the best in all of Division I in many categories, according to the university.

