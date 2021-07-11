Salinas PD: Car with child inside crashes into apartment, driver arrested for DUI

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man is behind bars now after Salinas police officers say he crashed a car into an apartment on the 1700 block of Independence Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Multiple witnesses called about a vehicle collision into a residence, and when police arrived, they found 42-year-old Mario Rojas and a four-year-old child still inside the vehicle that was inside the apartment.

Police say the child was in the backseat and was not restrained. The child suffered a minor injury.

Rojas was booked on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.

Luckily, police say no one was inside the apartment room when the crash happened. No one was hurt inside the residence.